In just a few months, Alex Meret’s world has turned upside down. At the end of last season, the talented goalkeeper from Friuli seemed to have closed his story with Napoli. Victim of the illogical alternation with Ospina, the boy from Flambruzzo had made a few mistakes (the most evident being the one that cost one of the three goals in Empoli’s victorious comeback from 0-2 to 3-2) and Spalletti had included him in his personal transfer list. In the summer everyone gave him with the suitcase in hand, Spezia had come forward by offering him a starting shirt and he had accepted. Then something happened that blocked everything.

THE IMPOSITION

Keylor Navas, extreme defender of the PSG, was the number 1 that Spalletti wanted in the Napoli goal. However, the deal did not go through. There are those who say why the Costa Rican has not found an agreement with the Parisian club on the severance pay, who actually say it was the Neapolitan club that backed out. Indeed, it was the president Aurelio De Laurentiis himself who effectively imposed Meret on Spalletti, thanks to the substantial investment made to bring Alex in when he bought him from Udinese.

FIXED PLACE

With Sirigu as his partner in the triumphant Euro 2020 adventure as deputy, Meret realized he had the big chance of his career. With a permanent job and without the physical problems that penalized him considerably in the first Neapolitan seasons, Alex has found continuity of performance and gained experience. Dino Zoff, someone who knows something about goalkeepers, has always said it: «Meret just needs to play». And so here he is, a great protagonist of a dominating Naples in Italy and a great protagonist in the Champions League. Mistakes? Only one, at home against Bologna, however not decisive for the result. Decisive saves? More than a few, including last Saturday’s against Udinese on Deulofeu and Lovric, without neglecting a couple of readings that allowed him to get out of the area early on Beto launched on the net. Perhaps also to reward him the other night Mancini gave him the starting shirt for Italy, the first of his career.

CONTRACT

At the beginning of October Meret renewed his contract with Napoli. The new deadline is dated June 2024 with an option for the following year in favor of the club linked to the number of player appearances. In fact, in a few months the parties will have to meet again to decide the future. What is certain is that showing up with a season as a great protagonist and – knock on wood the Neapolitan fans – with a tricolor triangle on the chest would have a particular value in terms of renewal. Meanwhile, Alex enjoys the moment. The most beautiful since he’s been a footballer.