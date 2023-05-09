Messi back in training at Paris Saint-Germain

After Lionel Messi’s public apology, Paris Saint-Germain have lifted his suspension early. The Argentine resumed training on Monday, the French champion and leaders announced. Messi apologized to the club and his team-mates on Friday for his unannounced short trip to Saudi Arabia.

It remains to be seen whether the fans, who have recently made a strong mood especially against the 35-year-old world champion, will be enough. Next Saturday the home game against the relegation candidate AJ Ajaccio is on the program. Most recently, after protests from supporters, PSG felt the need to increase the security staff at the training ground and in front of Messi’s and injured fellow striker Neymar’s accommodations, among other places.

“I really thought that after the game we would have a day off, as has been the case for the past few weeks,” said Messi in the short video on social networks, among other things. Once he had already canceled the trip. He is now waiting for the club’s decision.

This had taken Messi out of training and games for two weeks, so he should not have been able to join the team again until next week. However, there was no written notification of the disciplinary measure.

Farewell seems imminent

It should not be expected that the seven-time world footballer will remain with the club. The contract of the superstar, who came from FC Barcelona two years ago, expires on June 30th. Messi is said to have received an offer from al-Hilal from Saudi Arabia, and as a tourism ambassador for the controversial kingdom, he recently made the trip with his family. Major League Soccer in the USA is also interested. Most likely, however, a possible return to his heart club to Barcelona is expected.