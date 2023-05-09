New broad spectrum probiotic with 22 strains and 120 billion bacteria / intestinal flora …

dr. Wolz Zell GmbH

Geisenheim

The probiotics specialist Dr. Wolz has the number of bacterial strains in his preparation Darmflora plus select intens from 18 to 22 and increased the dosage from 100 to 120 billion bacteria. This makes it one of the highest doses of probiotics on the German market. The number of live bacteria is guaranteed until the end of the best before date. Due to the high dosage and the wide range of bacterial strains, Darmflora plus intens is particularly suitable for an intensive intestinal cure.

The four newly added strains are Bifidobacterium breve Bb-18, Bifidobacterium lactis HN019, Lactobacillus rhamnosus GG and Lactobacillus acidophilus NCFM. There is a very extensive body of studies for these strains, which deal with the regeneration of the microbiome, digestion and intestinal health, the immune system, the oral flora and neuropsychiatric topics. The safety and tolerability, acid resistance and antibiotic stability as well as the ability of the bacteria to adhere to the intestinal mucosa were tested and proven.

“Reform Product of the Year” award

While Darmflora plus select intens received the “Pharmacy Product of the Year” award last year, the variant Darmflora plus select intensive – which is sold exclusively in health food stores – which even contains 160 billion bacteria per daily dose – has now been named “Reform Product of the Year 2023″ by the Reformhaus Fachakademie ” chosen. Both the pharmacist jury and the nutritionists of the Reformhaus-Fachakademie Foundation were impressed not only by the high dosage, but above all by the scientifically based selection of the high-quality strains that have been tested in studies.

These are stable to a wide range of antibiotics and acid-resistant, ie they survive even at high acid concentrations in the stomach and in the gastrointestinal tract. The bacteria are also not sensitive to heat and therefore do not require cooling. Since they have a very good ability to adhere to the intestinal mucosa, they remain in the intestine and are not immediately excreted.

Darmflora plus select intensive/intensive also contains vitamins B1, B2, B6 and B12, which are useful for bacterial growth, as well as biotin and folic acid to support the intestinal mucosa and the immune system. By dividing the daily dose into 4 capsules, a creeping and individual dosage is possible. Value was also placed on the highest quality for the capsule: It consists of cellulose, is gastric juice-resistant and is characterized by time-release technology: the capsule contents are only fully released in the intestine.

Darmflora plus select intensive is available in health food stores and Darmflora plus select intensive is available in pharmacies (40 capsules PZN 13839419 and 80 capsules PZN 13839425) or in the Dr. Wolz online shop at www.wolz.de available:

Both preparations are vegan and free from gelatine, gluten, lactose, fructose, colorings and histamine.

About dr Wolz

the dr Wolz Zell GmbH based in Geisenheim/Rheingau has been developing and producing highly effective preparations for dietary supplements for over 50 years. The effectiveness of the preparations is based on decades of experience in connection with the use of innovative technology and is proven by numerous scientific studies. Today Dr. Wolz for a wide range of natural, proven effective preparations for maintaining health and recovery, which is constantly being further developed in intensive exchange with naturopathic-oriented doctors, clinics and scientists.

More information at www.wolz.de.

