First BAT in three years

After a three-year break due to the pandemic, the Bavarian professional organizations invited to the Bavarian Pharmacist Day (BAT) again for the first time. In addition to welcoming words from Thomas Benkert, President of the Bavarian Chamber of Pharmacists (BLAK) and the Federal Chamber of Pharmacists (BAK), the participants at the political opening event on Friday were able to listen to speeches by Dr. Hans-Peter Hubmann, Chairman of the Bavarian Association of Pharmacists (BAV) and new Chairman of the German Association of Pharmacists (DAV), and the Bavarian Health Minister Klaus Holetschek.