Home » Messi idea? Inter Miami host ‘unveiling’
Sports

Messi idea? Inter Miami host ‘unveiling’

by admin
Messi idea? Inter Miami host ‘unveiling’

On July 16, football superstar Lionel Messi is likely to have his big performance at his new club, Inter Miami. The Major League Soccer club held an event called “The Unveil” a week from Sunday. At this appointment in the DRV PNK Stadium, the Argentine world champion Messi and probably also the Spaniard Sergio Busquets should be officially presented.

Messi himself announced his move to Inter Miami, the US club of ex-English international David Beckham, at the beginning of June. Messi’s contract with Paris Saint-Germain had expired. Inter Miami is currently in last place in the Eastern Conference in the MLS.

After Messi (36) and Busquets (34), Spaniard Jordi Alba (34) could also join Miami. All three players had once played very successfully together at FC Barcelona.

See also  Now Napoli must think about removing the Scudetto banners

You may also like

Lehečka wanted to bury himself underground after a...

leaves football after the World Cup – breaking...

Zhu Ting’s Inevitable Return to the Chinese Women’s...

Scoot Henderson, Amen Thompson injured in NBA Summer...

The Ex-Arsenal Player Turned Tycoon with a $30...

“The King has called to congratulate us”

Shen Zhenzhen’s Redemption: From Lanke Cup Loss to...

The World Chase Tag, the world championship of...

Carlos Alcaraz after his qualification for the eighth...

WIMBLEDON SCHEDULE: The Czech derby will be about...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy