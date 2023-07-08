Messi idea? Inter Miami host ‘unveiling’

On July 16, football superstar Lionel Messi is likely to have his big performance at his new club, Inter Miami. The Major League Soccer club held an event called “The Unveil” a week from Sunday. At this appointment in the DRV PNK Stadium, the Argentine world champion Messi and probably also the Spaniard Sergio Busquets should be officially presented.

Messi himself announced his move to Inter Miami, the US club of ex-English international David Beckham, at the beginning of June. Messi’s contract with Paris Saint-Germain had expired. Inter Miami is currently in last place in the Eastern Conference in the MLS.

After Messi (36) and Busquets (34), Spaniard Jordi Alba (34) could also join Miami. All three players had once played very successfully together at FC Barcelona.

