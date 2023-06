The Argentine gunner Lionel Messi will sign a two-year contract with an option with an annual income of 50 to 60 million dollars (1.3 billion crowns) in the new office of Inter Miami, the Miami Herald wrote. The seven-time World Player of the Year is expected to make his debut for the Florida team on July 21 against Cruz Azul in the Leagues Cup, which pits MLS members against Mexican clubs.

