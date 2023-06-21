The role of Independent Assessment Bodies

In collaboration with Form PA, ANAC organizes an initiative dedicated to the methods of use of the web application envisaged by Resolution no. 203 of 17 May 2023, which provides the indications and deadlines of 2023 for the certification of the fulfillment of the publication obligations by the Independent Evaluation Body or other bodies with similar functions.

The webinar of June 28, The role of Independent Evaluation Bodies (OIV) and bodies with similar functions in schools, it is intended specifically for auditors who are responsible for making the attestation in schools.

A first webinar is scheduled for 26 June addressed to the OIVs of the Public Administrations and to the other bodies or subjects identified for the performance of the same similar functions in the other types of Entities. Registration is already closed due to having reached the maximum limit of 1000 subscribers.

At the end of the meetings, for all interested parties, the recordings of the events will be available online.

Program and registration (by 28 June at 10.00)

The initiative is part of the activities of the “Opengov: methods and tools for open administration” project financed under the PON Governance and Institutional Capacity 2014-2020, Axis I – Specific Objective 1.1 “Increase transparency and interoperability and access to public data” – Action 1.1.1, promoted by the Department of Public Service and implemented by Formez PA.

