what they are and when to worry

It is a skin imperfection, not associated with any pathology or symptomatology: but what are ruby ​​angiomas and when to remove them?

They are called angiomi ruby, appear as skin imperfections, not associated with particular pathologies or symptoms. These skin blemishes they are nothing but benign tumors originating in the inner wall of a blood vessel. They appear as ruby ​​red protuberances, a color determined by the blood vessels that aggregate with each other.

Ruby angioma on the skin (Canva – Inran.it)

Usually, the ruby ​​angioma it evolves gradually, getting bigger and bigger, reaching a maximum of 5 millimeters over the years. It rarely comes to measure more, e it does not involve any local pain or discomfort, as it could be redness or itching. However, from an aesthetic point of view it could annoy the person, who could resort to laser removal.

What is a ruby ​​angioma, why does it form and how to deal with its removal

Ruby angioma removal (Canva – Inran.it)

Generally, the ruby ​​angioma strikes in adulthoodafter the age of 30, and it happens above all by inheritance. It affects both men and women. If it grows in particular areas of the body, areas that rub often, it can be very annoying, it can irritate and it can even bleed. The hereditary factor greatly affects their formation, but it can also form for other causes.

For example, angiomas can arise as a result of continuous sun exposuredue to advancing age, due to the assimilation of some drugs, due to one hormonal imbalancesuch as in the case of pregnancy, or other intestinal or liver disorders. The angioma can develop in any part of the body, but in most cases it is located on the shoulders, trunk, arms or legs.

Blemish laser treatment (Canva – Inran.it)

It doesn’t have any health consequences, however, if you rub constantly it can be very annoying and cause pain. Compared to a few decades ago, which was surgically removed, today lasers are used, less invasive and faster. The laser energy penetrates the tissue and selectively coagulates bloodwithout creating discomfort and without affecting the skin.

Removing it is really simple, does not require anesthesia and it takes just a few minutes. The patient may feel a slight burning, but nothing disabling, so much so that it fades within a few minutes. After surgery, the red angioma turns black, hardens within a few hours and, after a few days, it starts to peel off. In short, the removal is very easy and painless.

