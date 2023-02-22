The long wave of recent ultras news episodes doesn’t leave even one game unscathed which, if it weren’t for the dangerous ranking of the two teams, with a tense climate, would have nothing to convey. So the long hands Restrictions also fell, less than 48 hours after the kick-off, on Fidelis fans who were banned from playing Messina. Between Sicilians and Puglia there is no precedent, not even remote, that could justify this measure, even more so considering that the precedents show total indifference between the two curves despite some friendships acting as a third wheel. But anyhow, The Faithful Brigade and members will not be able to attend this important match between those who see the abyss of relegation as a constant from the start of the championship. The empty guest sectors are the saddest thing about these hard times for everyone…

In the home curve there is the presence of a representation of the boys from Frosinone who on the Saturday just ended accompanied the Ciociari to Palermo on one of the furthest away matches for them. Taking advantage of the opportunity, before returning there was the opportunity to spend the weekend with the Messina with whom there is a twinning that was born in the mid-80s and which has always remained standing despite different categories, generational changes and alternating fortunes of the two teams. Traditional dinner in the ultras context on Saturday evening with all of southern Messina and a warm welcome from everyone, reiterated with more than one choir during the match.

Fluctuating performance of the hosts who, while never ceasing to incite the team vigorously, perhaps let themselves be negatively affected by a victory that does not arrive and fades between penalties not granted and sensational failed goal actions that in fact do not allow to shorten the distance on a direct salvation that always remains a difficult undertaking to achieve. In the end, however, the message to the team is clear: the hard core doesn’t give up an inch and it doesn’t matter if these are the numbers and attendance at the moment, because those who have decided not to back down will fight to the end. The curtain falls with greetings to the Frusinati family and thanks for their presence.

Paolo Furrer