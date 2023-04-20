“Until the last battle” asks the Curva Messina and until the last battle it will be: the precious victory against Juve Stabia is not enough for the Giallorossi to hook Turris, victorious against Viterbo. Everything therefore postponed to the last very difficult day, where Messina is called to make a result in Taranto hoping for a misstep by the corallini in Foggia. Over 1,500 spectators in the stands with 667 spectators in addition to 995 season-ticket holders, the sale of tickets to residents of the Campania region is prohibited, so unfortunately the away sector remains sadly empty.

Photo by Paolo Furrer