A resident of Donji Dubovik was found dead on the side of the road Info

In the municipality of Krupa na Una, a man’s body was found next to the road in the village of Donji Dubovik.
The investigation established that it was RP from that place, the Prijedor Police Administration announced.
The autopsy did not reveal any evidence of a criminal offense.
The case was reported to the police on Monday, April 17, at 6:30 a.m.
No traces were found at the scene that would point to the existence of elements of a criminal offense, and the prosecutor ordered an autopsy at the Institute of Forensic Medicine in Banja Luka, which also did not establish the elements of a criminal offense.
