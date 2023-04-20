Home » A resident of Donji Dubovik was found dead on the side of the road Info
World

A resident of Donji Dubovik was found dead on the side of the road Info

by admin
A resident of Donji Dubovik was found dead on the side of the road Info

In the municipality of Krupa na Una, a man’s body was found next to the road in the village of Donji Dubovik.

Source: Mondo – Slaven Petković

The investigation established that it was RP from that place, the Prijedor Police Administration announced.

The autopsy did not reveal any evidence of a criminal offense.

The case was reported to the police on Monday, April 17, at 6:30 a.m.

No traces were found at the scene that would point to the existence of elements of a criminal offense, and the prosecutor ordered an autopsy at the Institute of Forensic Medicine in Banja Luka, which also did not establish the elements of a criminal offense.

(Srna)

See also  Low pork prices, stable vegetable prices- People's Livelihood Concern- Shiyan Municipal Party Committee and Municipal Government Portal

You may also like

PC keyboard, bacteria bomb, here’s the easy way...

India, historic overtaking of China: by June it...

Nicaraguan President: No Fear of U.S. Sanctions

Phone sales are decreasing | MobIT

The Pope donates two fragments of the “true...

Trapani Birgi radio survey on Thursday 20 April...

Vojaž and Nući had an argument in the...

Unione Sindacale Italiana Carabinieri, Francesco Mancuso is the...

Usa, cheerleader enters the wrong car, the owner...

Strange object in the sky above Kiev |...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy