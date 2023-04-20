A resident of Donji Dubovik was found dead on the side of the road Info

In the municipality of Krupa na Una, a man’s body was found next to the road in the village of Donji Dubovik.

Source: Mondo – Slaven Petković

The investigation established that it was RP from that place, the Prijedor Police Administration announced.

The autopsy did not reveal any evidence of a criminal offense.

The case was reported to the police on Monday, April 17, at 6:30 a.m.

No traces were found at the scene that would point to the existence of elements of a criminal offense, and the prosecutor ordered an autopsy at the Institute of Forensic Medicine in Banja Luka, which also did not establish the elements of a criminal offense.

(Srna)