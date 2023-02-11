Original title: Messi’s hamstring discomfort may miss the match against Bayern

Paris Saint-Germain “lost his wife and broke his army”. Not only was Marseille blocked from the top eight gates in the French Cup, but he also paid the painful price of superstar Messi’s injury-a 1-2 draw in Paris on February 9th. The opponent Marseille was eliminated, Messi played the whole game but was not in good condition, and felt hamstring discomfort after the game.

On February 12th, Paris will challenge Monaco’s Ligue 1 game away, and Messi will definitely be absent due to injury; on February 15th, in the first leg of the UEFA Champions League 1/8 final, he will face his old rival Bayern Munich at home, and Messi’s ability to play is doubtful.

The atmosphere in the Paris team has been very bad recently. When Malinowski scored the winning goal for Marseille, the Paris coach Galtier suspected of throwing a fist to celebrate, as if he preferred Paris to be eliminated in the French Cup. At the end of the game, several players in Paris, including Messi, were passive in the frontcourt, as if they were afraid of scoring an equalizer goal, which attracted criticism from many fans. Maybe he had felt a hamstring discomfort at that time .

On February 2, in Paris’ 3-1 away game against Montpellier in Ligue 1, Mbappe was replaced due to injury. The chief scorer of Paris had a three-week truce and would definitely miss the Champions League match against Bayern , If Messi can’t play, it will undoubtedly be a fatal blow.

If Mbappe can play, one of Messi and Neymar can drop back to organize the attack. However, Mbappe was unable to play, and the effect of Messi and Neymar’s double arrows was not ideal. Vitinia, who plays the role of attacking midfielder, is simply not competent to play the role of an offensive organizer. It seems that he is determined not to pass the ball to Messi. Dou guesswork.

Messi contributed 10 goals and 10 assists in Ligue 1 this season, and contributed 4 goals and 4 assists in the Champions League. Even if he can play against Bayern, it is difficult to play 100% with injuries. Some French media analyzed: “Messi felt that his hamstring was overloaded. After examination, fortunately, he did not have a muscle tear. In principle, if Bayern gains an advantage on the field, Messi may appear. It is not ruled out that Messi will play The possibility of this Champions League game.”

