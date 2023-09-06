Mets Pitcher Carlos Carrasco Ends Season with Fractured Finger

Mets Pitcher Carlos Carrasco Sidelined for Season after Fracturing Finger

WASHINGTON – The New York Mets will be without pitcher Carlos Carrasco for the remainder of the season after he fractured his right little finger. The incident occurred on Sunday while Carrasco was in the weight room at Citi Field, according to manager Buck Showalter. Showalter revealed that Carrasco dropped a 50-pound weight on his finger, resulting in the fracture. The Venezuelan underwent surgery to have a pin inserted in his finger and was subsequently placed on the disabled list.

Typically, recovery time for this type of injury is four to six weeks. However, the Mets are not expecting Carrasco to return this season. Showalter commented, “He’s going to pitch again next year for somebody. We’ll see if he’s for us or not.”

This injury adds to a disappointing season for Carrasco, who had previously missed time due to a bone spur in his right elbow. Even when he was healthy, Carrasco struggled on the mound, with a 6.80 ERA in 20 starts. This ranks as the worst performance among pitchers with at least 90 innings in the majors.

“He was out of control in the area a lot,” Showalter remarked. “It was more or less a control thing. He got some good starts this year, but not as many as he or we would have wanted.”

The injury is not only likely to end Carrasco’s season but also his tenure with the Mets. As a free agent in November, his future with the franchise is uncertain. Carrasco was acquired by the team in a trade with the Guardians in January 2021, along with shortstop Francisco Lindor. Unfortunately, his first season in New York was plagued by injuries, as he missed the entire first half of the year due to a torn right hamstring. Upon his return, Carrasco struggled with an ERA of 6.04. However, he rebounded in 2022 to start 29 games, tallying 15 wins and a 3.97 ERA.

The Mets had exercised the club’s $14 million option on Carrasco’s contract, hoping for a return to his previous form as one of baseball’s most consistent and durable starters from 2014 to 2018. However, this season did not live up to expectations.

“We leaned on him,” summed up Showalter, “and it just didn’t work for him.”

To fill Carrasco’s spot on the active roster, the Mets called up reliever Sam Coonrod from Triple-A Syracuse. Rookie José Buttó, a fellow Venezuelan, will take Carrasco’s place in the rotation and start Wednesday’s game against the Nationals.

