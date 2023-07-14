Mexican Defender Néstor Araujo in Advanced Talks for Transfer to Greek Club AEK Athens

Title: América’s Néstor Araujo Nears Transfer to Greek Club AEK Athens

América and Greek club AEK Athens are currently engaged in advanced negotiations for the transfer of Mexican defender Néstor Araujo. Having previously played for Spanish club Celta de Vigo for four years, Araujo holds experience in European football.

In recent days, AEK Athens presented its offer to the Americanist board, who are reportedly satisfied with the proposed figure and willing to sell the player. It is expected that the transfer will be fully arranged by the beginning of next week, pending final agreements.

One significant factor that prompted América to consider parting ways with Araujo, who is a key player in their defensive line, is the player’s personal interest. Araujo himself advocated for the transfer, as he dreams of competing in the prestigious UEFA Champions League, a tournament in which he has never had the opportunity to participate in. AEK Athens, following their domestic success, is set to participate in the upcoming months.

In recent days, Matías Almeyda, AEK Athens’ coach, personally contacted Araujo to outline the club’s project and express his plans for the player’s role within the team. The conversation appears to have been convincing, leading the Guadalajara native to change his footballing scene and embrace this new challenge.

Should the transfer be finalized, Araujo will become the third Mexican player to join AEK Athens. Orbelín Pineda enjoyed a successful season with the club last year, and recently, Rodolfo Pizarro’s arrival was officially announced.

Reflecting on Araujo’s performance during his time with América, the Mexican defender joined the club a year ago on a three-year contract, aiming to compete in the Apertura 2022 with the Azulcrema team. He quickly established himself as a vital member of the first team, although his presence was reduced in the last tournament due to the arrival of Israel Reyes.

Unfortunately, Araujo’s stint at América did not yield a Liga MX title, with the club being eliminated in the semifinals on both occasions.

As negotiations progress, both clubs and the player’s representatives are optimistic about a successful transfer. Néstor Araujo’s potential move to AEK Athens represents an exciting opportunity for the talented Mexican defender to embark on a new chapter in his career, experiencing the challenges and competitiveness of European football.

