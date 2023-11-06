Mexican Delegation Shines at Santiago 2023 Pan American Games

Mexico City – The Santiago 2023 Pan American Games concluded today with a spectacular performance by the Mexican delegation. With more than 600 athletes representing the nation, Mexico secured an impressive third place in the medal table, clinching 52 gold, 38 silver, and 52 bronze medals.

This achievement marked a significant improvement for the Mexican team, as they won 10 more gold medals compared to their performance in the Guadalajara 2011 edition and a total of six more medals than the previous Pan American Games.

Mexico’s success spanned across various sports, with archery, golf, and Basque pelota delivering the latest triumphant moments for the nation. One standout athlete, Alejandra Valencia, secured her third consecutive continental championship in the individual recurve bow event. Valencia outshined her Brazilian counterpart, Ana Machado, with a score of 7-1 to claim her victory.

In the men’s final, Matías Grande narrowly lost 6-4 against American competitor Mirich Jackson. Nevertheless, Grande’s outstanding performance secured him a spot at the Paris 2024 Olympics, reflecting the promising future ahead for the young 19-year-old athlete. Both Valencia and Grande also earned bronze medals in the mixed doubles event of their respective disciplines.

Making history, Abraham Ancer became the first Mexican athlete to reach the podium in a continental event. Ancer claimed the gold medal in golf, finishing his performance with a total of 267 strokes (-21). His compatriot, Carlos Ortiz, also showcased his skills, finishing in 14th position.

The Basque pelota team displayed exceptional talent, winning two gold and two silver medals for Mexico. The men’s division, represented by Arturo Rodríguez and Daniel García, secured a silver medal in the double ratchet event, while the women’s division, led by Dulce Figueroa and Laura Puentes, achieved the same feat. Additionally, the frontenis discipline witnessed victories for Jorge Olvera and Isaac Cruz, as well as Ximena Plácito and Ariana Cepeda.

Carlos Monsiváis stole the spotlight in roller skating, winning a silver medal in the 500 meters plus distance final. Monsiváis exhibited impressive speed, clocking in at 44.108 seconds. This medal supplemented Jorge Luis Martínez’s previous silver medal in the 200m time trial event.

Karate also contributed to Mexico’s success, with Carlos Villarreal securing a silver medal in the -75 kilogram category. Throughout the day, Villarreal showed his expertise by winning three out of five matches, including victories against opponents from Uruguay, Canada, and Colombia. In an intense battle, Villarreal fought against American Thomas Scott in the grand final, with Scott ultimately prevailing over Villarreal with a score of 3-2.

Sandra Góngora concluded Mexico’s remarkable performance in Santiago with a bronze medal in the women’s individual bowling competition, amassing a total of 605 points. Góngora had previously secured a bronze medal alongside Iliana Lomelí in the women’s doubles event.

The Pan American Games in Santiago drew over seven thousand athletes from 41 countries. The United States claimed the top position in the medal table with 124 gold, 75 silver, and 87 bronze medals, while Brazil secured the second position with 66 gold, 73 silver, and 66 bronze medals. Mexico’s outstanding performance solidified its standing among the top Pan American nations.

Share this: Facebook

X

