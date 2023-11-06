Cuban Man Arrested for Assaulting Woman Seeking to Purchase Marijuana: Miami Incident

Cuban Arrested for Assault and Robbery in Southwest Miami

MIAMI – A Cuban man has been arrested on charges of assault and robbery after allegedly attacking a young woman who was attempting to buy marijuana from him. The incident took place near 552 Southwest and Third Street in Miami on October 24th, according to police reports.

The suspect, identified as 30-year-old Boris Lázaro Castellanos, was accompanied by another individual when the altercation occurred. Castellanos, who was armed, approached the victim, who was in her car, demanding money, as reported by America TeVe.

” She was going to buy $350 worth of marijuana when she encounters a person she knows, whom she had allegedly bought from before,” said Miami Police spokesperson Mike Vega.

Vega continued, “When he arrives in his car, the suspect, the person arrested in this case, and a friend approach him… The arrested person pulls out a gun, starts calling him names, and hits him once with the gun and then starts to punch him, telling him to give him the money.”

Despite the attack, the victim managed to turn on her phone’s camera and record the incident.

Castellanos was swiftly apprehended and handed over to the judicial authorities, facing charges of armed robbery and assault, according to Vega.

The accused, however, denied involvement in the events. Nevertheless, Castellanos appeared in court on November 2nd, where the judge ordered his detention at the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center (TGK) after he failed to post bail for one of the charges.

The identity of the victim has not been disclosed, but she was ultimately exonerated. Miami police spokesperson Vega stated, “If she does not complete the act of purchasing the marijuana, then it does not become a crime, but she is the victim because she was robbed.”

This incident is not an isolated case concerning illegal marijuana sales involving Cubans in Miami. In another related incident, a 22-year-old woman was arrested for selling marijuana-infused candy to minors, resulting in several children overdosing.

Thalía Aceves was taken into custody late last year after Citrus Grove Elementary and Middle Schools in Little Havana reported multiple students experiencing symptoms of THC overdose.

Additionally, in West Virginia, a Cuban individual was arrested last year in connection with another person, whose nationality was not specified, after authorities discovered over 100 pounds of marijuana in their vehicle.

The arrest of Boris Lázaro Castellanos serves as a reminder of the dangers posed by illegal drug activities and highlights the need for continued law enforcement efforts to combat such crimes. The investigation into the case remains ongoing, and authorities encourage anyone with additional information to come forward.

