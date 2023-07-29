Mexican Soccer Teams Battle for Qualification in Leagues Cup

Title: Liga MX Clubs’ Qualification Chances in Leagues Cup Hang in the Balance

The Leagues Cup is nearing its final day, and several Liga MX clubs are fighting for their chance to advance to the round of 32. With some teams already securing their spot in the next round, others are still in the race, hoping to secure their qualification. ESPN presents the combinations needed by Liga MX clubs that have not yet qualified for the first round of direct elimination in the Leagues Cup.

In Group A, Tigres currently holds a promising position with three points. They have a pending game against San Jose Earthquakes and need a draw to secure their pass as group leaders. Meanwhile, Monterrey in Group B finds themselves in a similar situation, needing a tie against Seattle Sounders to secure the first position.

In Group C, Leon has already secured their qualification to the next phase after accumulating five points in two games. The battle for the second ticket in the group will be played between Vancouver Whitecaps and LA Galaxy, but both teams have no chance of catching up to Leon.

America in Group D has had an impressive start, scoring three points in their first game against St. Louis City. They are set to face Columbus Crew in their final match, and the outcome of this game will determine the first and second place of the group.

Group E sees Puebla still hopeful of qualifying. Although they lost to Minnesota United in their debut, a win by a three-goal margin against Chicago Fire in their pending game could see them advance to the next phase.

Group F remains pending due to a disrupted match between Chivas and FC Cincinnati. If Chivas fails to win, they will be at the bottom of the group and will have to fight for their qualification against Sporting Kansas City, while Cincinnati has already secured their place in the next phase.

Toluca in Group G occupies the top spot after defeating Nashville SC and drawing against Colorado Rapids. They are in control of their qualification and can even afford to lose by one goal and still dream of advancing.

Mazatlan FC in Group H is waiting to see if FC Juarez or Austin FC will accompany them to the next phase. FC Juarez needs a draw or win to secure their qualification.

In Group I, Santos has a chance to secure their pass with a victory against Orlando City. A tie would require them to win the extra point on penalties.

Inter Miami in Group J has already qualified for the next phase, while Cruz Azul has a pending game against Atlanta United and needs a win to secure their position alongside Inter Miami.

In Group K, Necaxa needs a victory against Charlotte FC to stay in the qualification race, as FC Dallas has already secured their spot.

Philadelphia Union is already classified for the next phase in Group L and awaits the winner of the match between Queretaro and Tijuana to determine the final qualifier.

Pumas in Group M needs a victory against DC United to secure their place in the next round. A tie would require them to win on penalties.

In Group N, Atlas has a pending game and a victory or draw would secure their place as the group leaders, while NYC FC wait for the results.

Finally, Potosi in Group O faces a crucial game against the New York Red Bulls, needing a win to secure their spot as second in the group.

As the Leagues Cup approaches its climax, the Liga MX teams will give it their all to secure their qualifications and continue their journey in the tournament.

