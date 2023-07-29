Lockheed Martin AC-130J Ghostrider: USAF Conducts Successful Air Strike in Chile During Special Forces Training

Title: US Air Force Deploys Lockheed Martin AC-130J Ghostrider to Chile for Joint Exercise

Introduction:

Lockheed Martin AC-130J Ghostrider, operated by the 73d Special Operations Squadron from the United States Air Force (USAF), has been deployed to Chile as part of the combined joint exercise Southern Star 2023. The gunplane carried out a successful air strike alongside Joint Terminal Attack Controllers (JTAC) from Chile and the 1st Special Operations Wing during Special Forces training. The exercise aims to enhance mutual capabilities, increase interoperability, and strengthen integration with allies and partners.

Deployment Details:

According to Special Operations Command South (Socsouth), the AC-130J Ghostrider is operating near Antofagasta, Chile. The aircraft’s capabilities were showcased to high-ranking Chilean military officials, including the Commander of Special Operations, Major General Christian Guedelhoefer, and the Head of Joint Chiefs of Staff Aviation, General Jean-Pierre Desgroux. The USAF resources are stationed at the Cerro Moreno air base in Antofagasta.

Ghostrider Capabilities:

The AC-130J Ghostrider, the main weapon of the USAF Special Operations Command, serves multiple missions such as close air support, air interdiction, armed reconnaissance, support of troops under fire, convoy escort, and spot air defense. The aircraft provides ground forces with a persistent direct-fire expeditionary platform, which is ideal for urban operations and precise munitions deployment.

Fifth-Generation Weapon System:

Replacing the older AC-130U/W fleet, the AC-130J Ghostrider is a fifth-generation gunship. With a long history of combat dating back to the Vietnam War, the AC-130s have proven their effectiveness in destroying over 10,000 trucks and supporting numerous close air support missions. This versatile aircraft has been constantly deployed worldwide in support of special operations and conventional forces.

Crew and Armament:

The AC-130J Ghostrider is manned by a crew comprising two pilots, a combat systems officer, a weapons systems operator, a sensor operator, and four special mission military aviators. The aircraft is equipped with 30mm and 105mm cannons, as well as precision-guided munitions like GBU-39 bombs, AGM-114 Hellfire missiles, and AGM-176 Griffin missiles.

Impressive Performance:

Powered by four Rolls-Royce AE 2100D3 engines, each generating 4,700 horsepower, the AC-130J Ghostrider achieves a top speed of 362 knots and has a service ceiling of 28,000 feet. It boasts a range of 3,000 miles and is equipped with an in-flight refueling system. The aircraft’s maximum takeoff weight is 164,000 lbs.

This joint exercise serves as a key platform for strengthening the partnership and interoperability between the United States and Chile, as well as showcasing the advanced capabilities of the AC-130J Ghostrider in modern warfare.

