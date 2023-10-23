Mexican Women’s Soccer Team Dominates Jamaica 7-0 in Pan American Games Opener

Mexican Women’s Soccer Team Dominates Jamaica with 7-0 Victory at Santiago 2023 Pan American Games

The Mexican women’s soccer team kicked off their campaign in the Santiago 2023 Pan American Games with a spectacular performance, crushing Jamaica with a resounding 7-0 victory. The Mexican team, currently the Central American champions, displayed their superiority on the field at the Elias Figueroa Stadium, located in Valparaíso, 120 km west of Santiago.

In the 12th minute, María Sánchez showcased her skill and precision by beating the Jamaican goalkeeper, giving Mexico an early lead. The Aztecs continued to dominate, extending their lead to 3-0 before the first half concluded. Karla Nieto (35′) and Kiana Palacios (42′) contributed with their goals to secure a comfortable advantage for the Mexican team.

The second half saw no relief for Jamaica as Diana Ordoñez scored in the 58th minute, taking Mexico’s lead to 4-0. Just ten minutes later, Alicia Cervantes added another goal for El Tri. The goal celebration continued as María Sánchez scored her second goal in the 75th minute, while Charlyn Corral sealed the victory with a goal in the 85th minute.

Looking ahead, the Mexican team’s next challenge will be against Chile on Wednesday, October 25. Following that, they will face Paraguay on Saturday, the 28th, in their third group stage match of the tournament.

With this impressive performance, the Mexican women’s soccer team has set the bar high for themselves in the Santiago 2023 Pan American Games. Fans eagerly await their upcoming matches, hopeful for more outstanding displays of skill and determination from El Tri Femenil.