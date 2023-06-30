Home » Mexico after their second win in the Gold Cup quarterfinals
Sports

Mexico after their second win in the Gold Cup quarterfinals

by admin
Mexico after their second win in the Gold Cup quarterfinals

With a 3-1 win against Haiti, Mexico’s national soccer team booked their quarter-final ticket at the Gold Cup in Charlotte, North Carolina on Thursday (local time). All goals in this Group B match came after the break. Haiti remain on three points after the loss and would also rise if they beat Honduras on Sunday.

In their second group match, Honduras drew 1-1 (0-1) with Qatar, although they only equalized in the sixth minute of added time. Both teams had lost their opening match, so each hold only one point.

See also  Fantasy football, Ribery is a guarantee: assists and goals for Simy and Salernitana

You may also like

Futsal Sparta lost the first league. The manager...

Isola dei Famosi: Gian Maria Sainato was left...

Sturm loan Serrano from Atletico

Volleyball, Italy Canada 3-2, highlights of the Nations...

Harrison Barnes Signs Three-Year Extension with Kings for...

Football: Australian international Mooy announces retirement – Football

The Minister of Sports Amélie Oudéa-Castéra targeted by...

Wimbledon 2023: Britain’s Billy Harris and Anna Brogan...

Harden has exercised his option for next NBA...

write a title for this article Xie Zhenye,...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy