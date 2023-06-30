Mexico after their second win in the Gold Cup quarterfinals

With a 3-1 win against Haiti, Mexico’s national soccer team booked their quarter-final ticket at the Gold Cup in Charlotte, North Carolina on Thursday (local time). All goals in this Group B match came after the break. Haiti remain on three points after the loss and would also rise if they beat Honduras on Sunday.

In their second group match, Honduras drew 1-1 (0-1) with Qatar, although they only equalized in the sixth minute of added time. Both teams had lost their opening match, so each hold only one point.

