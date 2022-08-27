She woke up at her funeral. The history of the little Camilla shocked the Mexico. The little girl, of only 3 yearshad been declared dead by the doctors, but on the day of farewell, gave signs of life while in the coffin of his funeralthe little girl was rushed to hospital, but she died on the way. A case that highlights the poor quality of medical care in the rural areas of the North American country.

History

Mary Jane Peralta, the child’s mother, said she took her daughter to a pediatrician in the municipality of Villa de Ramos after the child began to feel ill. The doctor recommended that the parents transfer her to the hospital for treatment, as she presented with a picture of dehydration. The little girl was taken to the basic community hospital in Hidalgo Salt Flatsbut an hour later, the doctors discharged her.

Seeing no improvement in their daughter, the parents decided to take Camila back to the community hospital, where she was pronounced dead. The certificate listed acute diarrhea, severe dehydration, and hypovolemic shock in the cause of death.

Hours later, while the girl’s funeral was taking placethe terrible discovery: the mother and the mother-in-law noticed that the little girl was moving her eyes and that the glass of the coffin was misting up, so they called a nurse who confirmed the presence of vital signs. After being called for help, the little girl died during the journey by ambulance to the hospital. The second death certificate states that her death was due to “Cerebral edema, metabolic insufficiency and dehydration”.

The investigations

The State Prosecutor of San Luis Potosí announced that it had opened an investigation to ascertain the responsibilities in the case, in particular of the doctors who treated the small Camila Roxana Martínez declared dead twice in less than 24 hours. Quasi 10,000 children under the age of five die every year in Latin America from acute diarrheal diseases, the second leading cause of childhood death in the world.

Dehydration

The family took the baby to a pediatrician, who had confirmed dehydration, recommending that her parents be transferred to the Salinas de Hidalgo basic community hospital in San Luis Potosí. “I took her to the hospital, I went in with her and they took off her clothes, they put wet towels to lower her fever and a heart rate monitor on her finger – the words of the mother -. They told me to order suppositories, they administered them. After an hour they delivered it, saying he was finethen they prescribed two sachets of saline solution and 30 drops of paracetamol ”.

Seeing that the child was still in the same condition, the family members took her to another private doctor, who prescribed other medicines and recommended that she give her fruit and water, foods that the little sick girl continued to refuse.

Desperate, the family decided to bring her back to Basic Community Hospital of Salinas de Hidalgo where, according to her mother, they would take the time to assist her “because they couldn’t find her veins.” A short time later, her mother was informed of the death of daughter . “Ten minutes later they gave her up for dead, they didn’t even have an EKG. They came to get my little girl and took her away saying: ‘That’s it, let her rest in peace’ ”.

According to Mendoza’s story, the nurses and doctors would put Camila in the night in a separate, locked room where the mother could not enter. The next day the little girl was pronounced dead of dehydration. Now the local authorities have launched investigations to ascertain the responsibilities of the doctors who visited little Camila Roxana Martínez, when her parents tried to treat her.

Two death certificates

“We are devastated, because my little girl was very happy, she got along with everyone,” the mother told The universal. Now the family has two death certificates: one that says the death was for dehydration and another who says that the cause was a swelling of the brain.