Mexico, the goalkeeper scores an incredible goal directly from a postponement in stoppage time – Corriere TV

Atletico Morelia goalkeeper Santiago Ramirez sealed the 3-1 win against Celaya

An unforgettable goal, that’s for sure. Santiago Ramirez, goalkeeper of Mexican second-tier team Atletico Morelia scored the goal in added time that gave his team the certainty of qualifying for the final of the Clausura tournament.

The decisive blow In the 92nd minute of the playoff against Celaya, while Atletico Morelia was already ahead 2-1. Santiago Ramirez took advantage of the fact that the opposing goalkeeper had gone into the box to try to equalize the result to send directly into the other goal and close the match on 3-1.