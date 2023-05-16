Home » Mexico, the goalkeeper scores an incredible goal directly from a postponement in stoppage time – Corriere TV
Sports

Mexico, the goalkeeper scores an incredible goal directly from a postponement in stoppage time – Corriere TV

by admin
Mexico, the goalkeeper scores an incredible goal directly from a postponement in stoppage time – Corriere TV

Atletico Morelia goalkeeper Santiago Ramirez sealed the 3-1 win against Celaya

An unforgettable goal, that’s for sure. Santiago Ramirez, goalkeeper of Mexican second-tier team Atletico Morelia scored the goal in added time that gave his team the certainty of qualifying for the final of the Clausura tournament.

The decisive blow In the 92nd minute of the playoff against Celaya, while Atletico Morelia was already ahead 2-1. Santiago Ramirez took advantage of the fact that the opposing goalkeeper had gone into the box to try to equalize the result to send directly into the other goal and close the match on 3-1.

May 16, 2023 – Updated May 16, 2023, 12:38 am

© breaking latest news

See also  Djokovic, wrong information from Tennis Australia, Tiley defends himself

You may also like

I don’t think too much about the future

Draw against Nuremberg – Magdeburg celebrates relegation

Juve, Pogba’s season between injuries and appearances

Football broadcast: Investors offer 1.8 billion euros for...

Premier League: the most valuable roses in the...

NBA professional Ja Morant can probably be seen...

Cannes Film Festival 2023: at the start with...

The Zhejiang Men’s Basketball Super League is about...

NBA draft: San Antonio Spurs can select super...

Inter in the Champions League 2023 final: tickets...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy