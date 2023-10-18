Home » Mexico’s Solid Performance against Germany Puts Jaime Lozano’s National Team on the Right Track
Mexico’s Solid Performance against Germany Puts Jaime Lozano’s National Team on the Right Track

Mexico’s National Team draws 2-2 against Germany in a friendly match in Philadelphia. The game showcased Mexico’s ability to react and compete against a strong German side. Although Mexico struggled with set pieces, they managed to equalize the score before halftime with a goal from Uriel Antuna. In the second half, Erick Sánchez surprised everyone with a header to put Mexico in the lead, but Germany quickly responded and tied the game at 2-2. The match turned intense and both teams showed great determination. The result proves that Jaime Lozano’s National Team has the potential to achieve important things. Mexico’s next challenge will be in the Quarterfinals of the League of Nations, where they will face an opponent to be determined. This game will be crucial in securing a ticket to the 2024 Copa América, marking an important milestone in this new process for the Mexican team.

