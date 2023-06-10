Miami Heat – Denver Nuggets: NBA Finals suspended for minutes

An incident occurs in the third quarter of the NBA Finals between Denver and Miami. Technicians with ladders and spirit levels move in. The hosts are not deterred by the unusual interruption.

DThe Denver Nuggets are just one more win away from their first NBA title in their history. The basketball team around the Serbian star Nikola Jokic achieved their third success in the fourth game of the final series against the Miami Heat with a 108:95. In the home game on Tuesday night, the Nuggets can already make everything clear.

The team from the US state of Colorado didn’t need any of Jokic’s exceptional performances to win, who ended the evening with a still very good result of 23 points, 12 rebounds and 4 assists. Aaron Gorden was the best pitcher for Denver with 27 points, Jamal Murray had 15 points and helped with 12 assists. Bruce Brown recorded a strong 21 points as a substitute.

On the way to victory, however, there was an unusual incident. A skewed basket caused a minute-long interruption at the end of the third quarter. Bam Adebayo from the Heat hung on the basket after a failed dunk and damaged it.

You can almost only see Bam Adebayo’s hands – after this scene there was an interruption Those: USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Con

Therefore, the referee team called for an inspection. Using a spirit level and other tools, a technician in a gray suit brought the basket back into the desired position. Because a spectator was brought out of the interior on a stretcher immediately after the repairs, the game was interrupted for more than seven minutes.

“We need one more,” Murray said

“My teammates are great. Today was a team effort. We need one more,” Murray said. “We have to stay focused. Once we’ve done that, we can talk a little longer and relax.”

also read Aging healthy through fasting

The Heat, on the other hand, can no longer afford another defeat after the second home defeat in a row. Except for at the beginning of the game and for a short time in the second quarter, the Heat were not in the lead and were constantly chasing the Nuggets. Jimmy Butler finished the game with 25 points, Bam Adebayo had 20. After going down 3-1 in the NBA Finals, there was only one team that went on to win the championship: The 2016 Cleveland Cavaliers against the Golden State Warriors.