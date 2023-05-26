Home » Miami Heat, Jimmy Butler’s confidence does not waver
Miami Heat, Jimmy Butler’s confidence does not waver

Miami Heat, Jimmy Butler's confidence does not waver

Jimmy Butler keeps his confidence intact, convinced his team can close out the series against the Boston Celtics and advance to the NBA Finals, despite two straight losses that narrowed their series lead to 3-2.

“The last two games don’t represent who we are,” he said. “That’s how it went, but it’s not us. We stopped playing defense in the middle of the game because we didn’t make the shots we wanted to make. But it is an easily solved problem. We just need to take the field and play with more determination starting from the tap-off. As I always say, there will be only smiles and we will keep a very, very, very constant attitude, knowing that we will win the next game.”

And, for the next match, Butler’s message is clear: “We just have to play better,” he said. “We have to start the match better, put the opponents in trouble right from the start. They are in rhythm from the start of the game. But we will always remain positive, aware that we can and will win this series. We’ll just have to lock it in our house.”

