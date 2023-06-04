Miami Heat with 5 Undrafted on the field in game 1 of the Finals: common path that helps the group

Thanks to the unavailability of players like Tyler Herro and Victor Oladipo, the Miami Heat are practically forced to bet more than usual on the many undrafted athletes on the roster under the orders of coach Spoelstra.

In the Game 1 loss of the NBA Finals, the Heat had 7 undrafted players out of a total of 13, and 5 of them exceeded 20 minutes on the Ball Arena hardwood floor.

Ben 3 starters – Gabe Vincent, Caleb Martin e Max Strus- e 2 riserve -Haywood Highsmith e Duncan Robinson-.

Martin’s comment, who came close to being MVP of the Eastern Conference Finals this postseason.

“Obviously all you want is to be considered as an NBA player, but at the same time you can’t forget the road you took to get here, where you started your journey from. I think this common path has cemented the group even more, which is the main reason why our bond is so strong, with almost half of the group going through the same things…. I really think it helped us get here.”