Mick Schumacher to race for Alpine in World Endurance Championship

Mick Schumacher raced for Haas in 2021 and 2022 before being replaced by Niko Hulkenberg

Mick Schumacher will race in the World Endurance Championship for Alpine next season.

The 24-year-old German, son of seven-time F1 world champion Michael, will remain as Mercedes’ F1 reserve driver for a second year.

“I sorely missed racing this year. It’s what I’ve loved to do since I was a kid,” said Schumacher, who lost his seat on the F1 grid with Haas in 2022.

“A new chapter is beginning for me with Alpine.”

Schumacher, who scored points only twice in 43 grands prix over two seasons, will again provide back-up to seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton and George Russell at Mercedes in 2024.

“It was sometimes difficult to watch the other drivers take to the track,” said Schumacher.

“I’ve grown up with single-seaters, so driving a car with a closed cockpit and covered wheels is a great opportunity to hone my driving skills.”

The World Endurance Championship is a series of endurance races across multiple classes of car and includes the 24 Hours of Le Mans race.

It begins in March in Qatar and ends in November in Bahrain.

Frenchmen Nicolas Lapierre, Matthieu Vaxiviere, Charles Milesi and Paul-Loup Chatin and Austrian Ferdinand Habsburg will also race for Alpine.

