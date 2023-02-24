Initiative in memory of Sinisa Mihajlovic allo Olympic stadium From Rome. Today, Monday 20 February, the former footballer and coach would have completed 54 years old and so Sport and Health – the body that manages the facility – organized an event in the presence of the Serbian’s wife and children, together with a delegation of Rome and Lazio . Two Sinisa shirts a biancoceleste from Lazio with the number 11 and a giallorossa from Roma with the number 4, were posted inside the Olimpico and along with those of other legends of the sport can be seen during the tour of the stadium.

Former comrades: “Uan example of strength and courage”

Even some former team-mates took the floor: “Talking about the champion is trivial – he said without being able to hold back his tears Alessio Scarchilli, with Mihajlovic at the time of Rome and Sampdoria -, I would like to talk about some characteristics of Sinisa as a man, because certain values ​​never change. He was a true, sincere teammate with a great personality. Until the last day he was an example of strength and courage“. “He was a life partner”, the memory of Dario Marcolin, present together with Nando Orsi and Maurizio Manzini, historic Lazio team manager. In conclusion, the words of the director general of Sport and Health, Diego Nepi Molineris: “When you manage the Stadio Olimpico, you also manage the stories of great players, coaches and men. I remember that when the games ended, before going to the conference Mihajlovic always met his wifehe kissed and hugged her. It struck me to see this unique scenein which there is the value of a player, a man, a father and a husband. It has always amazed me how he finds that time for family before a conference. The Stadio Olimpico will be the bridge to the future so that Sinisa will never be forgotten“.