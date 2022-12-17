The family unit has always been the fulcrum of Mihajlovic’s life, even before the illness. Last year, his second daughter Virginia gave him a granddaughter

The photo dates back to August 2021, when Sinisa had been battling the disease for a couple of years and cherished the legitimate hope of being able to tame it. Maybe not to completely defeat it, but at least to control it. It’s a shot that excites regardless, it would happen even if Mihajlovic were still alive because there’s nothing more beautiful than a smile in the family. He adored his family, and his family adored him. Strong feelings that the disease has further cemented. “I am very affectionate with my children. Also because I know what it means to have parents who don’t hug you”, Sinisa loved to say.

Solid foundations — Arianna, a Roman showgirl, had become the woman of her destiny when she was 25 and he was playing for Sampdoria. A relationship born and continued on very solid foundations, in recent years “open to the public” on Instagram, where she has posted hundreds of happy shots, flashes of private life in the folds of a large family. “She is the only one in the world who has more balls than me”, he said of her. Five children born to the couple: Viktorija, Virginia, Miroslav, Dusan and Nicholas as well as Marko, born from a previous relationship. Mihajlovic has always been very close to his children. Viktorija, 25, works in fashion and has repeatedly found herself defending him on social media from comments from fans. See also "Bigfoot Dinosaur Family" will be released globally on July 23 to create a guide for modern family parent-child companionship jqknews

Smile — The 23-year-old Virginia is the one who gave him a granddaughter – Violante -, born last year from the relationship with the Genoa footballer Alessandro Vogliacco. “Sinisa, my father” is the book written by Viktorija to tell the private life and the illness of her father. Viktorija and Virginia in 2019 had also participated in the Isola dei Famosi, and Sinisa had sent them this video message: “Hello my girls, never lose your smile. Always say what you think in the face: look everyone straight in the eyes. In moments of trouble out your character. Never forget that you are Mihajlovic. Dad loves you very much, tears come to my eyes looking at where you are right now.”

