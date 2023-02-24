Home Sports Mike Blair: Edinburgh head coach to step down at end of 2022-23 season
Sports

Mike Blair: Edinburgh head coach to step down at end of 2022-23 season

by admin
Mike Blair: Edinburgh head coach to step down at end of 2022-23 season
Edinburgh have slipped to 11th in the URC

Edinburgh head coach Mike Blair will step down from his role at the end of the season after opting not to sign a new contract.

The 41-year-old took charge last season and led the club to the United Rugby Championship play-offs and Challenge Cup quarter-finals.

Blair’s side are through to this year’s Champions Cup knockout stage but have lost six of their past seven URC games.

And he says he wants to focus on becoming a “world class” attack coach.

“My greatest passion is coaching – developing individuals, groups, and the team – to allow them to get the most out of themselves,” the former Scotland scrum-half said.

“As a head coach it is very difficult to do this justice because of everything else that comes with the role. For my next role I want to put my energy and knowledge into being a world class attack coach.”

Blair added he would not rule out a return to being a head coach rule in the future.

Douglas Struth, Edinburgh’s managing director, said: “I’d like to thank Mike for his contribution to Edinburgh Rugby. He’s a club legend and has played a big part in creating many memorable moments for the club, with a lot still to play for in the current campaign.

“I’d also like to commend him for what is a proactive, positive, and brave decision, which is in keeping with how he has operated in the past season and a half with the club.

“During this time we have made notable progress under his leadership – driving standards and our style of play in our new home.”

See also  Cagliari with Mazzarri breathless in search of the right cure

Edinburgh host Leinster in the URC next Friday and take on Leicester away in the Champions Cup at the end of March.

Across the BBC bannerAcross the BBC footer

You may also like

F1: George Russell not expecting Mercedes to win...

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp says it is ‘clear...

Europa Conference League last-16 draw: West Ham to...

Six Nations 2023: Italy v Ireland match preview,...

NBA Top 10 Plays Of The Night |...

Di Maria to scream but without Champions… Big-Rom...

Hail Di Maria, Juve goes. Rome, beautiful in...

Europa League draws: Juve and Roma smile

The presence of Russian athletes in the competitions...

Europa League and Conference League draws, Juventus with...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy