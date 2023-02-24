Hundreds of vehicles stuck on roads, schools closed in many US states

(LaPresse) Motorists blocked for hours, hundreds of thousands of houses left without electricity, schools closed. They are the effects of a severe winter storm that hit several American states. Among the cities most affected by the heavy snowfall is Portland, Oregon, as the images show. Also on the Pacific Northwest coast, high winds and snow in the Cascade Mountains prevented search teams from reaching the bodies of three climbers killed by an avalanche on Washington’s Colchuck Peak over the weekend. The bad weather also led to the cancellation of nearly 1,800 flights in the United States, according to tracking service FlightAware. (LaPresse/Ap)