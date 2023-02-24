Home World haywire traffic. And there are those who ski in the city – Corriere TV
World

haywire traffic. And there are those who ski in the city – Corriere TV

by admin
haywire traffic. And there are those who ski in the city – Corriere TV

Hundreds of vehicles stuck on roads, schools closed in many US states

(LaPresse) Motorists blocked for hours, hundreds of thousands of houses left without electricity, schools closed. They are the effects of a severe winter storm that hit several American states. Among the cities most affected by the heavy snowfall is Portland, Oregon, as the images show. Also on the Pacific Northwest coast, high winds and snow in the Cascade Mountains prevented search teams from reaching the bodies of three climbers killed by an avalanche on Washington’s Colchuck Peak over the weekend. The bad weather also led to the cancellation of nearly 1,800 flights in the United States, according to tracking service FlightAware. (LaPresse/Ap)

February 24, 2023 – Updated February 24, 2023, 10:31 am

© breaking latest news

See also  Twitter deletes 75,000 accounts and removes 50,000 fake content about the war in Ukraine

You may also like

The Arcs, crítica de su disco Electrophonic Chronic...

[Hong Kong News]The National Security Expenditures Criticized in...

Draw, Round of 16, Europa League

A year of photos from the war in...

Who is the man from the church who...

A year of war, Zelensky’s video message: “Ukraine...

Pope Francis: Sanctions should not hinder aid to...

Salt changes leadership: Max Nunziata new CEO

Shame, critic of his album Food For Worms...

Mattarella delivers the certificates to the new Bishops...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy