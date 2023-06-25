Mike Hall: “Don’t blame Banchero, but the Italian basketball system”

Always very active, honest and transparent on Twitter, Mike Hall intervened on the social network to have his say on the case relating to Paolo Banchero. A great connoisseur of Italian basketball – Hall played for a long time in our country – today’s Player Development Manager of the Westchester Knicks said: “Don’t blame Banchero, but with the Italian basketball system. It’s not for this summer, but for the next 10 years and the inability to find replacements for Gallinari, Belinelli, Melli and Polonara. It would have been unfair to ask him (and Fontecchio) to be saviors by not giving them any help. Italy has an exponentially higher level of talent than Croatia, Serbia, maybe even Spain just based on the country’s population, but until they invest in youth academies, change the rules of the calendars and fix A2 and Serie B (100 teams is STUPID !) will never reach its full potential. In recent years I have liked the team a lot. Sacchetti and Pozzecco have done a great job, the players always play with passion and it’s a shame that a 5 hasn’t been found that can take them to the next level. Gallinari and Belinelli would have deserved to win a medal for what they have done in their career”.

