Ismael Bennacer spoke on the sidelines of the Meet&Greet with the fans at Casa Milan about his return to the pitch after the injury: “I’m happy, my knee is fine and I’m slowly finding my rhythm again”. On the Europa League: “It’s important for us: I will give my all so that the team goes as far as possible.” “Ibra remains Ibra even if he doesn’t play: he has a winning mentality”, he concludes

