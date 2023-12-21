For Palestine in a great school — THE YOUNG PEOPLE ARE THERE!





Colle Val d’Elsa, Liceo A. Volta and all high schools (enlarge the poster and discover the speakers

The young people are there. 600 young and strong, Colle Val d’Elsa beautiful village in the province of Siena. Let’s start with the speakers. Marco Carrai, the unpresentable sapling of Renzi’s magic circle, even Israel’s consul in Florence (what else could he do, given his precedents?), fled as soon as he saw that there were those who would disintegrate his inventions in defense of the criminal State. This professor Alessandra Veronese, of Jewish History, also went into hiding three times, so as not to be contaminated by speakers less aligned with the criminal state and by the consensus they received from the very smart kids, but three times she had second thoughts and has returned to exalting the Zionist “Democratic State” and its exemplary respect for all citizens, regardless of creed or ethnicity.

Having overcome these lucubrations of propaganda that was so toxic and was a few light years away from the genocidal reality of Israel, the students had a great conversation with the Palestinian Karem Rohana, myself and a collaborator with Palestinian experience, Stefano Fusi who was bustling about, comforted by the interventions of some teachers, to solicit help for the Palestinian victims, taking care not to let the Hamas grenade come out of their mouths. They are those of the “peace marches” (with the implication no to violence, understood entirely as terrorism).

You can imagine what I responded to the fraudulent delusions of the pro-Zionist, because they are arguments that I spread liberally and which are not even that original for those who, in addition to intuition, logic, historical precedents, come out of the political-media lie. Euro-Atlantic, and makes use of any information not controlled by the NATO 17% of humanity.

The woman presented as a historian was confused in extricating herself from denials of Israeli apartheid, of the “Jews-only state” (sanctioned by law in 2018), of the centuries-old Palestinian ethnocide by a hodgepodge of invaders, with a dagger between their teeth , of every nationality and language, and the inevitable horrors (rapes, beheadings) of the “terrorists” Hamas. They are those Zionists like Gad Lerner who think they are covering their own asses and that of Zionist aberration, sighing that Bibi Netaniahu exaggerates a bit.

Faced with the Israeli tanks which in Gaza, or in the West Bank, purposely place tents crowded with people, have killed 20,000 civilians in two months, including 12,000 children and women, they pump sea water into the tunnels with fleeing civilians inside and the same Israeli “hostages”, they were the first to raze hospitals, schools, churches, bakeries, UN sanctuaries to the ground, they want to relocate 2 million people to another country by force of bombs, now they are reaching the abyss of infamy by advertising villas on the sea of Gaza for sale at subsidized costs for the murderers at work (Israeli construction company, Harey Zahav, “Golden Mountains”)… in the face of this absolute historical record of obtuse wickedness, for the children, between us and the Jewish scholar not there was a game. And not even for asymmetrically equidistant pacifist perorations.

Among the many intelligent and competent questions asked by the kids, the strategic one was “How do I get out of this?”.

The answer was provided by the Intifada which, by destabilizing the security of the occupiers, had induced tens of thousands of Jewish immigrants to return to their countries of origin and many foreign investors to stop investing in Israel. It was the great Israeli crisis of the early 2000s. Today the answer is given by Hamas, which showed the world the true face of the Zionist bubble, with imaginable geopolitical consequences; both the brave Houthis of Yemen who, with their raids against pro-Israeli ships, blocked 40% of world trade with the Red Sea. The global response comes from those who understand what is happening in the Middle East, those who are the victims, those who resist and those who threaten all of humanity.

