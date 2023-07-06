Milan calendar in Serie A: the matches of the 2023 2024 championship

The official announcements continue in Serie A: Izzo returns to Monza, Martin goes to Genoa, Beukema is from Bologna, Juve have announced the arrival of Weah, Inter that of Thuram on a free transfer. Sulemana from Verona to Cagliari. Also official is Quina at Udinese, Bellanova at Turin, Loftus-Cheek at Milan and the redemption of Dia by Salernitana. Below we see all the official signings so far in Serie A CALCIOMERCATO, NEWS AND LIVE NEGOTIATIONS

NICOLA LEALI to GENOA (as a free agent)

Genoa have formalized the signing of the goalkeeper, who will be Martinez’s deputy next season. Leali, born in 1993, arrives in Liguria as a free agent after playing for Ascoli in Serie B in the last season.

ARMANDO IZZO at MONZA (from Turin)

After last season’s loan, Izzo is a new permanent Monza player. The red and white club bought him from Turin: the defender has signed a contract until 30 June 2026.

DANIELE SOMMARIVA to GENOA (from breaking latest news)

The rossoblù club has defined the return of Daniele Sommariva, goalkeeper born in 1997 who grew up in the club’s youth sector from 2014 to 2017. In the last season he played for breaking latest news.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

