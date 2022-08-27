Home Sports Milan, De Ketelaere is already the prince of San Siro
Sports

Milan, De Ketelaere is already the prince of San Siro

by admin
Milan, De Ketelaere is already the prince of San Siro

At the first as a starter, the Belgian conquers Milan with a series of splendid plays. And what a chemistry with Rafa

San Siro only has to agree on the pronunciation: when the speaker calls the Rossoneri 90, the highest number and therefore the last on the list, a confused roar rises from the curve. De Ketelaere had marked the correct intonation of the surname in a video released on the club’s social networks but the stadium, when reading the formations, accompanies him on the pitch with a thousand other variations.

See also  Carletto Lorenzi at the age of 47 is still an added value of the Alleghe

You may also like

Milik, Juventus shirt one step away, the attacker...

Premier League-Gabriel scored a goal after Gabriel made...

A top Apos “There are the conditions to...

Athletics, Crippa, the return is a winner: his...

Pavia struggles to score Rates: too many failed...

Volleyball World Cup: Italy beats Canada 3-0 at...

Bundesliga-Iron gate error Sane savior Bayern 1-1 to...

Oltrepo wins the memorial dedicated to Giancarlo Magenta

High-speed railway station queuing and quarrel, mainland Internet...

Cremonese, Alvini: “Deserved defeat, but the team will...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy