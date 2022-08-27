When there are 186 days of war, in Zaporizhzhia there is the risk of a “spill of radioactive substances”. The alarm about the largest power plant in Europe, launched by the Ukrainian national company for the production of nuclear energy, Energoatom, marks a new worrying step in the conflict, which is now dangerously on the verge of a nuclear accident. And if waiting for the mission of the International Atomic Energy Agency (Aiea) we are witnessing a crescendo of the exchange of accusations between Moscow and Kiev for the repeated bombings in the area of ​​the plant, the spokesman of the Russian Defense Ministry, Igor Konashenkov, immediately downplayed: “The radiation levels remain normal.” On the other hand, only the IAEA mission can clarify what is really happening in Zaporizhzhia, which has long been under the control of the Kremlin. Or at least this is what the international community hopes, which in the last few hours has increased contacts. And while the death toll is being made, with 377 children killed since the invasion began, 46,500 Russian soldiers fallen, and the bodies of 541 Ukrainian soldiers returned by the Russians (sources from Kiev), Volodymyr Zelensky promises: “The Russian invaders will dispel like dew in the sun ».

History – Elena Kostioukovich: “The mystery of death and that body in the coffin, this is how Moscow created the myth of Dugina”

How to donate – Mirror of the Times Foundation

Zelensky on nuclear risk –

Nuclear, Zelensky: “Thanks to engineers from Zaporizhzhia but high risks, we need inspectors” news/guerra_russiaucraina_le_ultime_news_di_domenica_28_agosto-7622897/&el=player_ex_7553533″>

Here’s what happened on Saturday 27 August