Milan, 2 August 2022 – The long wait of the many Milan fans who flocked to the Milan Linate Prime airport ended shortly after midnight, when, with a private flight from Brussels, Charles De Ketelaere landed in Milan. Dark shirt and white trousers, De Ketelaere arrived in Italy accompanied by his closest family and headed to a hotel in the center after greeting the many Rossoneri supporters on the spot but without making further statements. His adventure in the Rossoneri will begin today: in the morning I will carry out the usual medical examinations at the “La Madonnina” clinic in via Quadronno and then move to CONI where he will have to obtain sports fitness. After the last stage, the arrival at Casa Milan where he will put his signature on a contract worth just over two million per seasonwhich will tie him to Milan until 2027. The appointment with coach Stefano Pioli and his teammates is instead set for tomorrow when De Ketelaere should support the first training session as a Milan player, and then maybe play a piece of the friendly match on Saturday against Vicenza.

The salute to Bruges

Before embarking on the flight that took him to Milan, the Belgian attacking midfielder born in 2001 he wanted to say goodbye to Bruges – to which Milan will pay around 36 million euros including bonuses – through a short note on its social channels: “I want to thank Bruger for giving me the opportunity to be part of this club since I was a child, for making my dreams and for training me as a professional player. Thank you so much for everything ”.