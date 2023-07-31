Home » Milan, discovering the RedBird world in Los Angeles. VIDEO
Milan, discovering the RedBird world in Los Angeles.

Milan, discovering the RedBird world in Los Angeles.

Almost a year has passed since AC Milan’s move from the Elliott fund to Gerry Cardinale’s RedBird Capital Partners. The American company, which also invests in Fenway Sports Group (owner of Liverpool, Boston Celtics and 85% of Toulouse), has changed the strategy of the Rossoneri, aimed at increasing the value of the brand. RedBird has five offices in the USA and has opened its doors to Sky Sports‘ Los Angeles offices

31 AUGUST 2022: REDBIRD BUYS AC MILAN

It was August 31, 2022 when the RedBird Capital Partners fund, an American company with great experience in sports investments, concluded the purchase of Milan for 1.2 billion euros, buying 99.93% of the shares from the Elliot fund

Over the years RedBird has become one of the world‘s most prolific investors in associated sports and technology companies. And it manages $6 billion of investments in industries including:

consumer goods financial services telecommunications media and technology sports

