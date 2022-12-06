Home Sports France, Giroud and the secrets of eternal youth, thanks to Milan
Sports

France, Giroud and the secrets of eternal youth, thanks to Milan

by admin
France, Giroud and the secrets of eternal youth, thanks to Milan

He could have chosen an easy life and earned 4 times as much, instead he came to Milan. And now he’s in his best shape ever, and he amazes even France. Those close to him say: “He wants to be like Ibra, play until he’s 40”

Thirty-six years and not hearing them. On the contrary, Olivier Giroud wants to do like Zlatan Ibrahimovic, his youth idol, and play at least until he’s 40 years old. His wife Jennifer announces it, guaranteeing his physical and mental integrity: “You will still hear about him for a long time”. In the meantime, the AC Milan striker is experiencing a new spring in Qatar where he has just set a new goal record with France.

See also  Andrea Demontis Italian Under 18 champion of the auction

You may also like

Lotito at the Colalucci award: ‘Me, Milinkovic, Immobile,...

World Cup-Mbappe 1 pass 2 shots Giroud goal...

Edible gold: price, flavor and food properties

World Cup in Qatar丨Livakovic:Three saves saved one battle...

Tatum 31+12 Siakam 29+8+7 Celtics capture Raptors for...

Brazil, on Vinicius Tite asked Ancelotti: the phone...

Australia, Japan and South Korea stopped the top...

Football, Juve to Agnelli: “Happy birthday president, you...

Japan and South Korea have been eliminated one...

Juve, from Deloitte comments on the balance sheet....

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy