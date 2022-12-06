He has arrived, accompanied by the ever-present stick, by bagpipers (the Pedras) and by a load of sweets. San Nicolò yesterday visited the Pediatrics ward of San Martino, where he was welcomed by the head nurse Marilisa Celato, nurses and doctors, the teachers and some students of the Gabelli who cheered up the day with songs and nursery rhymes.

Many beds are occupied and this year there has been a record increase in accesses to the emergency room, as explained by the head physician of the department Stefano Marzini: if in October they had been 247, in November they rose to 341 (+38%). In the same period of 2019, the percentage change was 6%, with 241 accesses to the PS in November. “95% of cases are viral infections,” he explained. «The flu is much more virulent and the fever remains high for several days. I ask parents not to clog the Ps to get a second opinion after having already been to the pediatrician ».

Yesterday even the little patients spent a few carefree hours with San Nicolò and the gifts offered by Rotary.