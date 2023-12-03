Milan-Frosinone (3-1) – Scattered considerations

Milan made their advance in the evening by easily beating Frosinone. Jovic also scores, Bennacer is back on the pitch.

Milan temporarily chases away the ghosts winning in the Saturday match against Frosinone. An apparently simple victory, facilitated by Ciociaria’s inattention and some plays by the individuals. The Rossoneri’s first 20 minutes were evidently conditioned by the consequences that the defeat in the Champions League left in the heads of the players, who made their debut with the handbrake on (apart from Chukweze, very proactive but equally clumsy). The ball was left to Frosinone, who didn’t disdain it, and counterattacks entrusted to the Nigerian and an inspired Pulisic. The revived Jovic took care of breaking the deadlock, also authoring the assist for Tomori’s goal. Some good news, therefore, for Pioli, who will be able to spend a few days with a little more serenity. At least until Tuesday;

The news improve on the Rossoneri’s evening it’s the return of Ismael Bennacer. The Algerian finally returned to the San Siro lawn six months after his knee injury. A real sigh of relief for him, for the Rossoneri fans and for Pioli, who will soon be able to field his ideal midfield. Rejinders-Bennacer-Loftus Cheek, without wanting to take anything away from Musah and Adli, represent the best midfield trio possible. The Algerian has unique characteristics in terms of dynamism and geometry, which could help Milan make the leap in quality, particularly in moments of management, one of the many Achilles heels of this team;

Frosinone is a team that plays football. Despite the heavy defeat, the Ciociari, especially in the first half, showed very good game patterns. The basis is the ball-forward-ball-back with Barrenachea acting as the architect and the centre-backs, Okoli above all, proposing the first manoeuvre. Furthermore, there are many offensive solutions: Soulè, Ibrahimovic and Reinier know perfectly well how to find themselves in tight situations and in the first 20 minutes they manage to put Milan on the ropes. Then the Rossoneri came out thanks to their greater experience and the Ciociari began to sin with their youth. Like on the occasion of the opening goal, which came from a wrong exit. All things considered, the 1-3 goal was deserved. Continuing like this, Di Francesco will have no difficulty in saving his men;

Central Theo Hernandez proved to be a good choice. Evidently having experienced his training, the Frenchman performed very well even as a central defender. Not that his opponents created any particular problems for him, but such a performance was not to be taken for granted, especially after his recent disappointing outings. Furthermore, Theo managed to present himself often and willingly with his classic ball-and-chain exits, providing an additional alternative to his teammates when Frosinone closed down composedly. The desire to position himself next to the touchline has, however, been evident but Theo as a central defender can be a very useful alternative for Stefano Pioli, more than ever with his men limited;

Milan is evidently a team with good individuality. The performances of Maignan, Theo Hernandez, Rejinders, Loftus Cheek and Pulisic were finally of a high standard. The opponent, however, despite playing good football, is to be classified as “modest”. And it is precisely here that Pioli’s team seems to have to take the next step: raise the level in proportion to the caliber of the opponent. AC Milan in the Champions League is too immature, today’s victory is too simple. The trademark of Milan winning the championship was precisely that of knowing how to win against direct competitors. Today this characteristic has been lost, perhaps too late to qualify for the Champions League, certainly not too late to place well in the league.

