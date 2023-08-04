Milan, Furlani on Pulisic: ‘Taken because it’s extraordinary. I am a fan

The market coup scored with the American Christian Pulisic, Redbird and business with United Statesi, the synergy with the Yankees and then his double role as CEO and fan of the Milan. In an interview granted to Eric Jackson on Sportico.comfor the section ‘Business beyond the game’, the CEO of Milan Giorgio Furlani he tackled many issues concerning the Rossoneri club. Starting with the signing of the former Chelsea American: “Pulisic was bought because he’s extraordinary – Furlani said in impeccable English – Milan needed a player like him, we’re sure he’ll make the difference. We reiterate it: that’s why we took it. Then obviously in the United States he was noticed as a purchase, the e-commerce numbers exploded with him, in the Usa 90% of the Milan shirts that are sold are those with Pulisic’s number 11. The effect is great and will be even greater. But we are lucky that he is with us because he is a top soccer player and he will help us to grow again in the United States. But he wasn’t buying to make extra revenue, rather because he’s strong. This is the main reason why Christian he is at Milan”.

Furlani: “I am a fan. Boundless synergy with the Yankees”

“I New York Yankees they are members of the club and have been extraordinary so far – he continued Furlanion the collaboration between brands with the famous team of baseball– We sell our products in their stadium and they do the same at Milano. This summer we played a Las Vegas it’s at The Angelswho knows if Milan won’t be able to play at next year Yankees Stadium. There are no limits to what we could do together.” Then, the AC Milan supporter spoke on a more personal level, describing his current role and his passion as a child fan of Milan: “Originally, my plan was to become Milan’s centre-forward, but I wasn’t that good and so I embarked on a another path -he says smiling- I’m lucky, it’s a privilege for me as a Milanese and a Milan fan. Up until six years ago my career had nothing to do with football, then I joined the board and now I’m the CEO. I am happy and also lucky”.