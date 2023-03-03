The number one of RedBird who controls Milan spoke to the Financial Times’ The Business of Football Summit’: “We are evaluating various sites to build the new stadium, including an area near San Siro. We want Milan and Serie A to return to top levels, and to do that you need infrastructure. I want to give our fans a top product” INTER AND MILAN, HERE ARE THE OPTIONS FOR THE NEW STADIUM

“We are evaluating different sites to build the new stadium, including an area near San Siro, to understand what is possible“. To say it is Gerry Cardinale, founder and number 1 of RedBird who controls Milan. Cardinale spoke at ‘The Business of Football Summit’ organized by the Financial Times. On the stadium issue he added: “We are trying to understand it together with the Municipality of Milan and the Lombardy Region. I have to give credit to LeBron James who told me there was one piece missing from my vision and that is culture. In the USA culture is ‘urban’, in Italy it is ‘fashion’. San Siro was built in 1926 and remodeled over the years. We want Milan and Serie A to return to the top levelswhere I believe they deserve to be, and we need to do a 360 degree debrief. And to get back to the top you need infrastructure. I want to give our fans a top product. We’ll see if we can find the right opportunity. However, it must work for the fans, for the administration of the Municipality of Milan and for the Lombardy region, for Serie A, as well as for us.” See also Milan, Lazetic at Altach: he will be coached by Klose

Stadium with Inter? summit

Milan, new stadium: meeting between Cardinale and Sala And again, but on the possibility of sharing the stadium with Inter: “I’m a big believer in being independent, but right now there’s nothing we shut out regardless. But I think Inter are currently thinking about what their future will be and we are focusing on ours, and what can be the best solution for us.” Cardinale met Mayor Sala on Wednesday to discuss the stadium theme.

“Impressed by Elliot’s work” Finally, the number one of RedBird also spoke of the old AC Milan owner Elliot: “I have great respect for the Singer, I didn’t know them before. I was impressed with what they have done in four years, also because they had no experience in sports. They are one of the most structured funds in the world. One of the points of the business plan is continuity with Elliott, RedBird has one hundred percent of the shares. To move forward and get to the next step we have hired two top managers who come from Elliott, who offered themselves by raising their hand: I’m talking about Furlani, who replaces Ivan Gazidis who has done a great job as CEO, and Cocirio as CFO. It’s not something that concerns me, I have talented managers around me. There are people who come into the sport with guns drawn. I don’t tell Pioli who to put on the field. It’s not rocket science, we don’t cure cancer, but you have to do things right. We exploit data, I think the way we use them is different than usual. It’s about scoring efficiency, and how players position themselves to increase their impact on goal chances.”