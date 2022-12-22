The French centre-forward will be available less than a week before the resumption of the championship, but he hopes to be a protagonist at Arechi. Renewal will be discussed from January onwards

Workaholic of iron and heart. Giroud has not yet returned to base after losing the World Cup final, but he has already circled the next match on the calendar in red: the striker could play against Salernitana on January 4, when Serie A resumes after the break. Small note. Olivier will return to Italy on December 30, i.e. four days before the match. The manifesto of how the Frenchman is increasingly fierce and determined, ready to start 2023 just as he closed 2022. Italian champion with Milan, goals in bursts, France’s top scorer ahead of Thierry Henry. Giroud runs fast, and trouble stopping.

Olivier — The numbers photograph a level striker, still on track despite being born in ’86. Five goals in Serie A, four in the Champions League, one in the Nations League, four in Qatar. Total: 14 goals in 27 games from the end of August to today (plus six assists). French has an average of one ring every 127 minutes. The beauty is that in 2023 he will turn 37, but the desire to throw her into him is equal to that of the twenty-year-old from Grenoble, judged “unsuitable for Ligue 1” by a coach like many others. “Oh yes? I’ll show you now.” From then on, Giroud began a climb that took him to the top of the world: 21 goals in Tours in Ligue 2 – where they are thinking of naming the stadium after him -, French champion in Montpellier, 105 goals for Arsenal and 39 at the Chelsea, where he won the Champions League and Europa League, plus the FA Cup. See also Ibrahimovic: Winning the Champions League will not make me better because I am the best – yqqlm

Renewal — Giroud arrived in 2021 after coming close to Italy several times, especially Lazio and Inter. As soon as he landed at Milanello he chose the number 9, the cursed shirt: “I’m here to break the taboo”. So it was. “Oliviero”, as Milan fans call him, is the man of heavy and decisive goals, the one who “turned around” against Inter, the one who flicked against Napoli, 14 seasonal slaps distributed between the championship and the cups in 2021-22 . On the 30th, back from vacation after the World Cup disappointment, replaced after 40′ by Deschamps against Argentina, he will put Salernitana in his sights. Also because the theme of renewal is also at stake. The contract expires in June, the appointment between the agent and the top Rossoneri will be set for after New Year’s. The will is to move forward together.

December 22, 2022 (change December 22, 2022 | 14:43)

© breaking latest news

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

