Home Sports Milan, Ibrahimovic tours home with i rollerblade. VIDEO
Sports

Milan, Ibrahimovic tours home with i rollerblade. VIDEO

by admin
Milan, Ibrahimovic tours home with i rollerblade. VIDEO

The Swedish champion has published a video on his social profiles in which he enjoys rollerblading around the house. He’s wearing a hooded sweatshirt and hands in his pockets: the AC Milan striker seems decidedly at ease on skates in the living room, chased by his little dog. “Swaying around the house,” Zlatan writes in the post caption

MILAN, KALULU PARTIALLY IN THE GROUP

See also  Suffering a three-game losing streak, Paris continues the curse of the spring trough - Teller Report Teller Report

You may also like

the Meuse wants to take advantage of the...

Basketball Champions League, the schedule of the week

WC hockey 2023 | LIVE: The hockey association...

Standings in quarter-final first legs from 9 p.m

Napoli, De Laurentiis: “Osimhen is not in a...

Atp Monte-Carlo, today’s program on Sky Sport: where...

CBA regular season awards released_Zhejiang Online

When research on the performance of surgeons is...

Dean Smith is the new manager of Leicester...

Forward Kindl from Zlín won the playoff productivity...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy