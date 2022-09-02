Home Sports Milan-Inter, Franco Baresi: ‘Me, the derby, Pioli, Leao and …’
Sports

Milan-Inter, Franco Baresi: ‘Me, the derby, Pioli, Leao and …’

by admin
Milan-Inter, Franco Baresi: ‘Me, the derby, Pioli, Leao and …’

The Rossoneri honorary vice president: “With Elliott gigantic steps, whoever takes over will do the same. Against Inter we think about the game: that’s what we won the Scudetto with “

His has always been a privileged observation point. By own merits, of course. On the field Franco Baresi was the one who examined, managed and understood where and when to intervene. Behind the desk, as honorary vice president, he has been observing for years the mutation of his Milan that has changed its skin several times. The club runs – indeed, gallops – towards the ball of the future and in the meantime he remains the guardian of historical memory. One of the architraves of the entire Rossoneri world.

See also  Rangnick: Cristiano Ronaldo has recovered, Manchester United's new coach must be top-level – yqqlm

You may also like

Calcio, press review of the main Italian and...

Inker: I can understand Fofana’s choice if Barcelona...

Chinese Super League: Changchun Yatai loses to Chengdu...

CR7, Ibra, Totti and the others. In a...

Aubameyang’s London derby: Chelsea fans against the Arsenal...

In the singles in Japan, only Shi Yuqi...

Milan-Inter: numbers, statistics and curiosities of the Milan...

Chinese Super League: Changchun Yatai loses to Chengdu...

MotoGP, KTM goes shopping at Ducati: engineer Giribuola...

Shi Yuqi and Chen Yufei reach the quarterfinals...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy