His has always been a privileged observation point. By own merits, of course. On the field Franco Baresi was the one who examined, managed and understood where and when to intervene. Behind the desk, as honorary vice president, he has been observing for years the mutation of his Milan that has changed its skin several times. The club runs – indeed, gallops – towards the ball of the future and in the meantime he remains the guardian of historical memory. One of the architraves of the entire Rossoneri world.