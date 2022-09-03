The matadors of the last few years have been absent due to injury. But Milan and Inter have who to draw from: Lautaro paws, first derby for De Ketelaere. Dzeko and Giroud …

The rivalry between Milan and Inter has had their faces in recent years. But Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Romelu Lukaku – self-proclaimed King of Milan on several occasions – will not be there this time. Bad luck and injuries got in the way, the cover of the Derby della Madonnina will be up to someone else. And on both sides there is no lack of those who can take on this responsibility. What do bookmakers offer? The most accredited are Lautaro and Giroud, sure of their place as a starter. Higher the shares of the Belgian talent, who pays the rearmost position in the field compared to the three competitors.

The thought immediately goes to Lautaro Martinez and Giroud: the former scored twice in the last derby played, the second leg of the Coppa Italia in April; the second – again on the subject of braces – signed the perhaps decisive one in terms of the Scudetto in the derby won in comeback by Milan last February. Behind him will act De Ketelaere: first Milan derby for him, in search of his first joy in a derby: against the city rivals of Club Brugge, Cercle, he has never scored in five games. Unlike Dzeko, who at the time of Roma hit Lazio three times in 17 appearances and has already scored five goals (but all with the Giallorossi shirt) for Milan. See also Africa Cup of Nations, Osimhen gives up? Napoli awaits confirmation

2 September – 9.15 pm

