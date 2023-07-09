Milan, Isaksen per la fascia?

Gustav Isaksen went into orbit Milan. The Danish right winger from Midtjylland is climbing the preferences. Once closed for Pulisic, capable of playing in multiple positions, the Rossoneri want a right winger capable of jumping the man. Difficulties for Chukwueze led Furlani to look for other targets. The class of 2001 has been popular for some time and can be a valid option.

Meanwhile, the company is looking for a deputy for Calabria and has bet Ivan Fresneda, Spanish jewel of Valladolid.

Reijnders al Milan: 70%

Il Milan keep chasing Reinders. The Dutchman did not play in Az Alkmaar’s first friendly and this bodes well for the Rossoneri. The gap between the two clubs continues to be wide, but Furlani doesn’t give up. Second calciomercato.comthe Rossoneri are ready to present a new offer within the next week to try to close the deal.

Morata of Milan: 70%

Alvaro Morata pushes to go to Milan. According to the portal tuttomercatoweb.comthe Spaniard is allegedly putting pressure on Atletico Madrid to facilitate his transfer to the Rossoneri. The release clause of the former Juventus player is 20 million euros (and not 10 as initially thought), but Furlani is also evaluating the option of a loan with the right to buy. In any case, right now, Morata is the favorite to attack.

Isaksen al Milan: 35%

Gustav Isaksen can become the umpteenth blow of the Milan. The portal calciomercato.comaffirms that the Rossoneri are thinking about the Dane to strengthen the squad. Isaksen scored 18 goals last season playing as a second striker, thus demonstrating not only tactical flexibility, but also a sense of goal. The cost of the card is around 10 million euros, which would allow you to put a large part of the budget on the tip.

Fresneda to Milan: 15%

Ivan Fresneda he could be Calabria’s deputy next season. The Spaniard from Valladolid, who also has an appetite for Juventus, has a 20 million release clause, but it could also start with an additional discount. For the Rossoneri, the favorite remains Singo, but, with the negotiation not unlocking, the class of 2004 could also be a great opportunity.

Gravenberch al Milan: 10%

The Bild reports that Gravenberch would have been offered by Vincenzo Raiola al Milan. The Dutchman did not have an easy season in Bavaria, having played just 559 minutes in the Bundesliga. Tuchel has already given the green light to the sale of the former Ajax who, therefore, is looking for an opportunity to relaunch. The problem is represented by the high salary of the player. At the moment Gravenberch is not a priority for the Rossoneri.

