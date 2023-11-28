The scandalous penalty that gave PSG the tie against Newcastle

11/28/2023 at 23:54 CET

Tino Livramento put a hand – after hitting the chest – and gave Mbappé the tie

Marciniak reviewed with the VAR and decided to sanction the charge

Paris Saint-Germain saved the furniture on time against Newcastle in the Champions League. Kylian Mbappé’s 1-1 penalty made the French celebrate, although it was a very cruel sentence for Newcastle. who suffered Marciniak’s scandalous penalty in the last minute.

Tino Livramento, who had put together a great performance, saw how the team’s work fell apart due to his hands inside the area. The ball hit first his chest and then his extended arm, generating the rival’s claim.

All the PSG players went to Marciniak to ask him to check it. Seconds later, andThe VAR called the Pole to verify the sanction and, finally, the dubious penalty was awarded to the local team. The Portuguese full-back, incredulous, tried to protest the decision, but nothing could reverse it.

Kylian Mbappé did not fail and left his team alive for the last day of the group stage. The English, for their part, will depend on winning and hoping for another result if they want to be in the round of 16.

